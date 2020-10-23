WACO — Amazon will build a 700,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center in Waco that is expected to create more than 1,000 local jobs, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.
The facility — the largest capital investment in Waco — will be built at 2000 Exchange Parkway on the city’s southern side near Interstate 35 — about 30 miles north of Temple.
“The Lone Star State is proud to celebrate another economic achievement for Central Texas with Amazon’s new investment in Waco,” Abbott said at a news conference Friday. “Texas continues to thrive as the nation’s premier destination for companies like Amazon thanks to our skilled workforce, diverse economy, and business-friendly model that promotes economic growth.
“This facility is the latest milestone in the strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, and I look forward to seeing the prosperity this facility will bring to the Waco community.”
The fulfillment center is anticipated to launch in 2021.
The governor was joined by Greater Waco Chamber President/CEO Matt Meadors, Amazon’s General Manager Evan Luscher, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, and Waco City Council member John Kinnaird.
Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, according to a news release from Abbott.
The company’s Texas investments contributed more than $18.8 billion to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services, Abbott said in the release.
Amazon has greatly expanded their reach throughout Texas this year alone, with announcements of new facilities in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, El Paso, and Waco.