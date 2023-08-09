U.S. Rep. John Carter’s Mobile Caseworker Unit will give a special presentation at from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at the Salado Senior Center, 650 Royal St. in Salado.
featured
Carter caseworker unit set next week at Salado Senior Center
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Southbound I-35 traffic backed up in Belton
- Column: Cottle’s 100th embodies century of local sports history
- Temple imposes Stage 2 water restrictions
- Teen charged in Temple shooting that injured 2
- Reunited: Microchipped cat, former Fort Hood soldier are a family again after 7 years
- Temple teen indicted in stabbing attack
- Patricia Ann Beauchamp Cotham, age 53, died July 26, 2023.
- DPS responds to fatal crash on U.S. Highway 79
- Woman indicted for attack on 79-year-old man
- Two people injured in Temple shooting