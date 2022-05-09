The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service is offering a free Lone Star Healthy Streams watershed workshop on Thursday in the conference room at the Blackland Center, 720 E. Blackland Road in Temple.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the workshop will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to reduce bacteria from livestock and feral hogs in local waterways. The main focus will be on the Big Elm Creek watershed, basic watershed function and water quality. Program topics also will include weed management and feral hog management. The workshop is good for two continuing education credits.
Participants may register by call the Bell County Extension office at 254-933-5305.