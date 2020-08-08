An airport lighting project will be the main recipient of more than $1.9 million received by the Temple airport last week.
After receiving money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a project to replace all of the lights on Temple airport’s airfield now will be fully funded by the federal government. This new funding for the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport is part of group one funding, with the airport previously receiving other funding from the act earlier this year.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said he thought it was important for airports to get this help from the government, helping them continue to operate.
“While COVID-19 continues to disrupt the financial security of our great state, it is critical that our airports get the funds they need to continue operating through the pandemic and beyond,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I pledge to continue to prioritize our airports in Bell County and across Texas.”
Airport Director Sean Parker said the airport’s lighting project will replace all airfield lights and signs, switching from incandescent lighting to more economical LED lighting.
Parker said the Federal Aviation Administration previously had been funding 90 percent of the project but that amount has now been raised to cover the entire project. The city had been set to pay about $193,000, with the administration paying $1.73 million.
The full funding of Temple’s project is in line with other projects being funded 90 percent by the FAA and 10 percent by the airport’s sponsor, each being increased to full coverage.
Councilman Wendell Williams, who represents West Temple, emphasized the importance of the airport to help businesses and thought the money was evidence of that recognition by others.
“The Temple airport is a true integral part of our community and economic development efforts,” Williams said. “To be able to use this grant to do the lighting and other things that will affect the airport is just further proof that it is perceived by everyone to be an asset. I am tickled for it, and glad to see it.”
Parker said the airport had received $69,000 in Group Four funding from the act earlier to assist in the airport’s expenses during the pandemic.
“Temple airport received $69,000 from Group Four funding,” Parker said. “It has mainly paid for salary expenses, utility costs and expenditures to keep operations running.”