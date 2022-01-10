BELTON — The sale of more than 40 lots located southeast of Belton can now move forward following approval from Bell County this week.
Lots for single family homes located in phase VIII of the Three Creeks subdivision received final plat approval in a unanimous vote by the Commissioners Court Monday. The Three Creeks subdivision is located just outside Belton city limits in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The final plat for phase VIII sits on a 33.81-acre tract that will include 43 lots for single family homes.
Bryan Neaves, engineer for the county, said the project has been inspected to make sure it conforms with local regulations. This includes no homes being located in nearby Federal Emergency Management Agency flood plains.
“There is no flood plain, this is all on high ground,” Neaves said. “They built all of their houses on top (of the ridge) and it drains down to below the dam of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.”
Following approval of the initial plat last January, the developer behind the project constructed the roads for the phase that are needed before final approval is given.
Neaves said the new phase will now bring in 2,194 feet, or 0.416 miles, of additional roadway. He pointed out that these new roads comply with both county and city of Belton standards.
Last year, Commissioner Russell Schneider, who represents the area of the county Three Creeks is located in, said the subdivision was part of a recent trend in the county.
Schneider said many subdivisions have started to move to building just outside of city limits, turning parts of the county more urban.
“It is just another example of growth around the county,” Schneider said. “A lot of the developers have started moving out of the city and developing the rural areas. We are becoming more of an urban county every day as people come here.”
With the new phase, the subdivision now houses more than 1,000 completed homes or lots for sale. Once completed, Three Creeks is expected to contain about 1,500 homes.