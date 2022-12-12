BELTON – Another solar farm is now expected to join many others in East Bell County after a tax abatement for the project was approved Monday.
A payment in lieu of taxes agreement between OCI Solar Power of San Antonio and Bell County was unanimously approved by the Commissioners Court at their regular meeting.
The project will be located just north of Rogers, bordered to the west by FM 437, to the south by New Colony Road, to the east by Big Elm Creek Road and to the north by Leedale Lane. The entire solar farm is expected to take up about 1,500 acres and generate 210 megawatts of electricity.
The tax abatement agreement approved by Commissioners would exempt 100% of property taxes for the project for the next 10 years in exchange for 10 annual payments of $1,330 per megawatt generation.
“That would generate approximately $2.8 million over the life of the agreement,” Bell County Judge Blackburn said. “The same properties, over the same timeframe with the current tax rate, would generate $34,000.”
When Commissioners established a reinvestment zone for the project on Nov. 7, officials talked about the specifics of the project and what it would mean for the county.
James Scott, director of development for the solar farm, said the company currently owns and operates many other facilities across the state including one farm being built in Falls County.
The company’s solar projects, Scott said, are usually built to last for at least 40 years despite the tax abatement only covering 10 of those.
Scott said that the thing about solar projects is that, while they don’t employ a lot of people, they generate a lot of tax revenue for the county while not using a lot of local services.
“During the construction phase it will be very hectic, I don’t want to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes,” Scott said. “There is a lot that goes on but that generates a lot of local spending. We are expecting approximately 300 or so construction jobs over the year or so that it takes to build the project.”
Once construction is complete, the company plans to only have between four and five employees at the site.
Blackburn reminded those at Monday’s meeting that these tax abatement agreements with solar farms, which have become more and more common lately, help the county and its residents.
The agreement, Blackburn said, allows the county to implement many requirements for the project to protect those in the surrounding area.
“The county has very limited authority to approve or control land use or land development in the county,” Blackburn said. “We don’t have any zoning authority so our ability to get these terms and conditions into an agreement is really dependent on some sort of payment in lieu of taxes or abatement agreement. If we don’t have that, then we don’t have any opportunity to engage in the enterprise at all.”
Commissioner Bill Schumann said that another element added in this agreement was the state’s language on decommissioning these solar sites after they reach the end of their lives.
“Even though we stress that all of the things that go on a landowner’s property, as it relates to these solar farms, is a private treaty between the landowner and the solar farm, there are some state regulations on how these things are decommissioned,” Schumann said. “So that is an important step, and it is not just left up to the landowner and the state is involved in this.”
Officials have previously estimated that the project will take about one year to build the project, though a timeline has yet to be established.