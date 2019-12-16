BELTON — Bolstering Bell County’s water supply is a top issue for all local governments here.
A coalition of entities — the county government, Water Control & Improvement District No. 1, Central Texas Water Supply Corp., Fort Hood, Brazos River Authority, Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, and the cities of Temple, Belton and Rogers — are participating in a study to determine if it is possible to store excess water underground through a process called aquifer storage and recovery — or ASR for short.
The Commissioners Court unanimously approved a contract with the Austin-based consulting firm INTERA to conduct the study. Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county’s share of the study is around $3,000. The nine entities are splitting the $25,000 cost for the first phase of the assessment.
“I’ve been engaged with all of those listed entities about an assessment for aquifer storage and recovery, ASR, in Bell County,” Blackburn said.
ASR is a process in which excess water is injected into an aquifer. That injected water is pumped out for future use.
INTERA will select up to 10 sites that could be used to set up an ASR facility in the study’s first phase.
“I think we all know how precious water is to us for growth and the sustainment of the life we have now. It is a resource that we take for granted,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said. “We flip the sink for water in the morning, and how many of us think about where it comes from?”
The Temple City Council will consider the ASR contract at its Thursday meeting. The item is listed on the Council’s consent agenda, a list of routine items considered in one action.
“Working together with our peer water-related organizations in Bell County in a coordinated and collaborative fashion will help ensure we develop effective water planning and management strategies for our entire region,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers previously told the Telegram.
The city of Belton recently signed on to participate in the ASR study.
“Joining this regional study with other local stakeholders is a practical first step toward understanding the future water opportunities presented by aquifer storage,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said. “The chance to capture runoff and use it to recharge an aquifer for local use is appealing and something that should be studied. The City of Belton is happy to participate in this important and timely analysis.”
There are two additional phases for the study. The next one would dig deeper into data to narrow the ASR site list. The final phase would have INTERA develop a model to simulate an ASR operation’s performance. Phase two costs $25,000 and phase three is $45,000.
The group will decide at the end of each phase whether they want to move forward with it.
Whitson described the study as being a big deal for Bell County.
“This is a big step for us to secure our water in the future,” Whitson said.