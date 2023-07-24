Miracle treats

Rachel Clark, right, a Baylor Scott & White Foundation officer, shows photos to Logan Parker, 10, she took of him with her smartphone using different filters during an event in 2018 at the Dairy Queen restaurant on South 31st Street in Temple. For each Blizzard sold during the event, $1 was donated to Children’s Miracle Network.

Temperatures continue to top the century mark in Central Texas, but a Thursday fundraiser will give local residents a definite opportunity to cool off — there’s a Blizzard in the forecast.