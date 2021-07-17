The Temple Independent School District is on a mission to expand its teaching staff — a search spurred by the ever-growing need to address students’ pandemic-related learning losses this past year.
Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez told the Telegram the district will be a step closer toward achieving that goal when it holds a job fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
This summer, educators with experience teaching math, English, bilingual education and special education — at all levels — are being sought.
“While we do have a few more open positions than usual this time of year, it is not unexpected as we have been able to add many positions with the federal stimulus dollars provided to us through the state to address student learning loss due to COVID-19,” Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said.
That elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding is allowing the district to hire a social and emotional specialist, and a reading and math interventionist for every campus.
Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the need for those positions became increasingly apparent when administrators began analyzing students’ standardized testing scores.
“As we put our plan together we really tried to make sure we were … providing the best support that we could for our students and our families this next year,” she said during a school board meeting Monday. “We are adding a reading and math interventionist at every campus — with the exception of pre-K — so that we can provide specific tutoring and small-group support for our students within the school day.”
Adams noted how these interventionists will be stationed at the campuses they serve.
“We want to make sure we’re taking care of our students’ social and emotional needs … so we have proposed hiring a social and emotional learning specialist at every campus,” Adams said.
Although there are some administrative positions that still need to be filled, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said most already have been filled internally.
“Temple ISD believes strongly in growing our own administrators,” he said. “Nobody knows our kids like our teachers, and our recent hiring trends reflect the confidence we’ve placed in that belief.”
Further information about employment with Temple ISD can be found online at tisdhr.org.