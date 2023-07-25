One in an occasional story on energy in Central Texas.
Solar energy is becoming increasingly popular across Texas, but the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center in Temple has been green for years.
The facility lights its own streets and parking lots, and generates about 25% of all electricity used at the campus.
The VA facility started its alternative energy program in 2009 with the installation of solar power light standards on campus streets and in parking lots.
“Right now, we have 366 light poles that are powered by solar panels,” said George Wokoma, the VA Temple’s energy engineer since 2007. “We started installing the light-pole solar panels in 2009.”
“Power is stored in batteries so we have light at night,” he said. “We could actually go three nights in a row without sunshine and keep the lights on. If we should have a power outage, we can still have lights around campus.”
While the light poles were the VA’s first green energy project, they are not the biggest. That honor goes to the 17-acre solar farm on the shores of Tarrant Lake, a private reservoir on the east side of the VA campus that was built with pennies from Tarrant County children.
“Our farm generates about 8 gigawatts of electricity a year, and 100% of that power is used right here at the Temple VA,” Wokoma said. “It provides about a quarter of our energy needs.”
“It’s actually two farms,” he said. “We installed 12,320 solar panels in 2012, then added 10,090 panes in 2013.”
Solar panels work by absorbing sunlight with photovoltaic cells, generating direct current (DC) energy and then converting it to usable alternating current (AC) energy before being used inside VA campus buildings, he said.
Wokoma said the center likely will add additional panels in the future, but not at the solar farm.
“The original plans for the new parking garage that’s under construction called for putting about 500 solar panels on the roof,” he said. “We had to scale back plans because of construction costs and that has been cut, but we have the plans and hope to implement them in the future.”
The Department of Veteran Affairs awarded $56.7 million in contracts in 2011 to build solar systems at five VA medical centers, including the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center.