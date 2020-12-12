Cold weather tried to put a chill on a holiday market Saturday in the City Hall parking lot.
Deron Corpening said it was 40 degrees when he opened The Occasional Cupcake booth at 10 a.m. He said he expected the crowd to pick up when it got warmer.
It’s a family business, he said, and his mom is the chief executive officer.
“She’s in Salado today,” he said, at another holiday market.
Of their confections, he said he preferred the banana pudding, but a lot of people like the pecan pie. He also had peach cobbler, key lime pie, red velvet cupcakes and hot chocolate.
Hot chocolate was a draw at the Papa Bear Kettle booth, operated by Tallbear Montez and his wife, Linda.
They had several kinds of kettle corn bagged and waiting. There was kettle corn with sugar and salt, caramel kettle corn, and snickerdoodle kettle corn.
He was about to make a batch of jalapeno cheese kettle corn, using fresh jalapenos.
“When corn is in season, we do roasted corn,” he said. “A lot of people don’t roast corn the traditional way. They take the husk off. To me it’s not the same because the traditional way the husk keeps the flavor in the corn and the corn comes out juicy.”
Carlos Cruz greeted people at the booth for Anointed T-shirts. He said his wife, Maria, was delivering T-shirts they made the night before.
“We focus on uplifting messages through our attire,” he said, “through the word of God in our designs.”
He pointed out a T-shirt that read: “Jesus Runs This City.”
“We know a lot of things are happening, but we keep our faith,” he said.
They also do caps and hoodies, he said. They are focusing on mugs and mouse pads, and plan to do plates, he said.
Blane Walker gave away free samples of Bliss Peanut Butter Candy.
“It’s a peanut brittle that has peanut butter included into it, which makes it nice and flaky,” he said.
It’s softer than most peanut brittle and tastes something like a Butterfinger, he said.
He gave samples to Lynne Tolmachoff of Temple and her mother-in-law, Barbara MacKinnon, also of Temple. They bought a couple of bags.
“We saw the ad on Facebook,” Tolmachoff said. “We thought we would come and see what some of the smaller businesses have, maybe find a couple of Christmas presents.”
They just arrived, she said, and had only visited the “winter veggies and kitchen items place.”
That was the nearby booth of Pippa Hill Farms, operated by Liz Caraway. Caraway said her husband, Shane, is a fourth-generation farmer and they’ve been selling fresh produce for about three years.
“We also do vegetable box deliveries in the Temple area,” she said.
She quickly sold out of carrots, lettuce and radishes, she said. All of those will grow during the cold weather that Texas has, she said.
“If it’s below freezing, we cover the lettuce with row covers,” she said.
They pulled their potatoes and butternut squash before the first frost, she said, and grow tomatoes under tunnels this time of year.