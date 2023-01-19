Increasing rates of recycling and decreasing the amount of contamination in the process is the goal of a more than $1.4 million federal grant Temple will now pursue.
Permission to allow the city manager to apply for and accept the grant from the Environmental Protection Agency was approved 4-0 by the City Council Thursday with Councilman Wendell Williams absent. The agency’s Recycling Education and Outreach Grant Program would fund various projects for low income communities throughout the city.
Brittany Chopane, grant manager for the city, said officials hope to use the money locally to increase awareness and participation in Temple’s recycling programs.
“Projects must encourage the collection of recycled materials,” Chopane said. “Our goal is to follow objectives set by the EPA to inform the public about residential and community recycling programs, provide additional information about recycled materials, increase collection rates, and decrease contamination.”
If the city receives the grant, Chopane said officials have already determined several programs that could benefit from the money.
Purchases funded by the program could include additional equipment such as new trucks to collect waste, food waste bins and roll off and locking bins that can be dropped off in low income areas to increase recycling participation. Other equipment includes a recycle trailer, a recycle assistant Ford F350, a satellite lifter system, a Cat 903D wheel loader for soil amendment and a paint re-blending machine.
Chopane said that any remaining funds not used on this new equipment will go towards marketing and advertising to let more residents know about these programs.
Part of the EPA initiative that the city is adopting is the Recycle It program, which will focus on multifamily homes in the area.
Officials said the program will also focus on areas of North and East Temple that currently have lower participation rates in the city’s recycling programs. Efforts will include clearly marking containers with what is allowed to be recycled and placing larger containers at drop-off centers for weekend traffic.
Heather Leedy, recycling manager for the city, said that, in fiscal year 2022, the city took about 101,634 tons of trash to the local landfill where they diverted about 4,794 tons of recycling.
Levels of recycling in the city, Leedy said, will hopefully increase with local growth, improvements to the facility and the money provided by the federal agency.
While the city is currently doing a good job at recycling, Leedy said, there is always room for improvement. Some of this improvement is expected to come as the recycling facility moves to a new facility in East Temple this spring.
“Once in the new facility, we can reach more of the commercial and industrial customers the city services and provide more recycling efforts to improve the life of the landfill,” Leedy said. “Reaching out to the multifamily homes that have no recycling services will also improve our efforts to be more sustainable.”
With the new facility, Leedy said the city also plans to allow school tours to educate students about the recycling program and show how contamination of recycled materials can harm the process.