A virtual event scheduled in December will connect high school and middle school students with businesses, colleges and military branches.
The Pathways Central Texas College and Career Night is scheduled 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The event is sponsored by the P20 Central Texas Regional Council in partnership with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
The event is free and open to the public.
Representatives from schools in Central Texas and from around the state, as well as businesses and branches of the military, will be available to discuss the program offerings, internships, scholarships and career opportunities offered by their institutions, according to a news release.
“The Pathways Central Texas College and Career Experience is a great way for students to gain exposure to the many post-secondary options available,” the release said. “Families who attend can speak with representatives of those schools, gather informational handouts and talk with them about financial aid. The goal of the event is for students and their families to walk away knowing the next steps to take in life beyond high school.”
Students can register for the event at https://pathwayscentraltexas.easyvirtualfair.com/.
For more information, contact Charley Ayres at 254-742-4520 or charley.ayres@workforcesolutionsctx.com, or Heather Wheeler at 254-297-1166 or hwheeler@esc12.net.