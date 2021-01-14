A Belton doctor who works at Baylor Scott & White Health has been appointed to a state medical review committee.
Andrew “Jimmy” Widmer, M.D., is among six Texans appointed to the Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee by Gov. Greg Abbott, officials announced Thursday.
Widmer will serve a term set to expire on Jan. 15, 2026, according to a news release.
Abbott also appointed Ada Booth, M.D., of Corpus Christi and Walton “Boyd” Bush, Ed.D., of Bee Cave for terms set to expire on Jan. 15, 2022.
Additionally, the governor appointed Leanne Burnett, M.D., of Missouri City and reappointed Philip “Phil” Worley of Hebbronville for terms set to expire on Jan. 15, 2024, and appointed Ruth Villarreal of Mission for a term set to expire on Jan. 15, 2026, the release said.
Widmer, a Belton resident, is a general internist for Baylor Scott and White Health in Temple. He is a member of the American College of Physicians, Texas Medical Association, and the Bell County Medical Society.
Widmer received his bachelor of science degree in biomedical science from Texas A&M University, master of medical sciences degree from the University of North Texas Health Science Center, and master of public health and doctor of medicine from the Texas A&M Health Science Center.