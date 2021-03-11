Blood-thirsty clowns or evil leprechauns just might be lurking in the shadows at a Temple haunting venue.
Silo of Screams Haunted Attractions will hold its Scream Break haunting event from 8-10 p.m. Saturday.
The company will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Haunt from 8-10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The cost for the both events, which includes three full-size haunts covering over 23,000 square feet, is $27, according to the company. The attractions include the haunt, Her Wicked Way.
Silo of Screams is located at 1511 Industrial Boulevard in the city’s Industrial Park area.