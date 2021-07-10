A new veterinary clinic coming to West Temple aims at being best in show by providing a wide range of services to local pet owners.
Veterinarians Suzanne Brown and Lisa Reeve officially broke ground on their new Barks + Bliss Veterinary Clinic on Wednesday. The clinic will offer traditional services as well as more specialized care, such as ultrasounds.
The two veterinarians plan on opening their clinic, located at 608 Hilliard Road in Temple, this fall.
“To us, this is more than medicine. This is partnership,” Brown said. “We take the time to understand you and the relationship you share with your pet and to see the root of your problems, concerns and goals. Together, we will teach you about the ‘why’ behind your pet’s particular needs so that you will feel empowered, knowledgeable and proud.”
The two said the clinic’s services will mainly focus on smaller pets such as dogs and cats.
The 4,600 square-foot facility, to be built near Crossroads Park, will offer services similar to others in the area such as dentistry, pain management and preventative care on top of surgeries.
Reeve said the clinic will offer two specialties others in the area don’t offer, ultrasounds for the animals and oncology services. She said these two services play into their strengths, with Brown being familiar with ultrasounds and Reeve having been a cancer researcher at Baylor Scott & White before switching jobs.
Once completed, the clinic’s specialized chemotherapy room will be the only one of its kind in Central Texas, according to Reeve.
The clinic will offer a variety of different levels of care for animals. To accomplish this, the two women plan on heavily incorporating technology into their practice by having an online portal with digital medical records.
Reeve said the women plan on getting the clinic accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association once it opens and meets the required client base, ensuring the facility’s quality.
“Even the facility itself we are building (is) to meet the standards of the American Animal Hospital Association,” Reeve said. “There is really only one clinic that is AAHA accredited and it is in Killeen. Only 10 to 15 percent of all facilities are AAHA accredited.”
Reeve said the clinic has already started to see interest with the community, with those interested able to visit their website at www.barksandblissvet.com.