Melody's in downtown Temple

Callie Ring is remodeling the former Mexiko Cafe on South 1st Street into Melody’s, a high-end brunch and craft cocktail establishment. Melody’s will include an indoor stage, unique brunch dishes and a sidewalk mimosa bar during special occasions. Eventually, Callie hopes to have an outdoor stage behind the business.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

The owner of Melody’s, a specialty restaurant and bar that could open this spring at 116 S. First St., promises to take downtown fun to new heights.