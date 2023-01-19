The owner of Melody’s, a specialty restaurant and bar that could open this spring at 116 S. First St., promises to take downtown fun to new heights.
“I’m creating an elevated brunch and craft cocktail experience,” said Callie Ring, a former wedding photographer who operated The Loft venue upstairs from The Hub.
The new business is currently in the permitting process but she hopes to open this spring.
Melody’s will feature high-end breakfast and lunch dishes, craft cocktails and — as the name implies — music.
“We’re still working on the menu, but it will include items such as Liège Belgian waffles, baked French toast infused with orange, charcuterie boards, goat cheese sandwiches, soups, fruit and specialty items such as strawberry almond salad,” she said. “We also will have brunch beverages — maybe an espresso martini.”
Melody’s — to be located in the former Mexiko Cafe spot next to Lenna Lane’s boutique and a couple doors south of Treno’s Pizzeria — will offer select beers and wines, but the beverage focus will be on high-end craft cocktails.
“We will use finer ingredients — we want people to know they are getting something special,” Ring said. “We might put dry ice in certain drinks to make them smoke.”
Fun foods and beverages will be available for younger guests during special occasions, including drinks that change colors and pancake art.
Melody’s will seat about 45 people in leather seats around marble tabletops and underneath chandeliers.
“This is a beautiful building, and I’m shining it up some,” she said.
Ring has pretty much gutted the restaurant, sold the Mexiko bar and furnishings, and is expanding the kitchen. One wall in the building is being stripped down to the original brick.
The kitchen is being reconfigured, and new food preparation equipment has already arrived and is waiting in the dining area for the galley expansion to be complete.
Ring plans to partner with Adi from Lenna Lane and eventually enclose an outdoor area in the back of both buildings.
“We will put in an outdoor stage and have live music and acoustic sets,” she said. “Melody’s also will have a small stage inside for entertainment options such as jazz combos and comedy.”
Ring plans on utilizing the front sidewalk during peak times and special events.
“If there is a wait for a table, customers can visit our mobile mimosa bar out front,” she said with a smile.
Melody’s elevated brunch and craft cocktails will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and those hours likely will be expanded for special events.
“We will be open at night during First Friday celebrations and other occasions,” Ring said. “Melody’s will offer a new Temple experience.”