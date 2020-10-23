Austin Democrat Donna Imam outraised her Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. John Carter, in the first two weeks of this month during their race to represent Texas’ 31st Congressional District.
But the Round Rock legislator still edges out the computer engineer in two areas: He spent more and has a 3-to-1 advantage in cash on hand over his challenger.
Imam raised $101,420 while Carter brought in $19,087 during the first 14 days of October, according to their pre-general election campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission.
This is the second time Imam has outraised Carter. However, she continues to lag behind the Republican.
“Radical Washington Democrats continue to pour money into Texas to try to influence our elections,” Carter tweeted this week. “Let’s send a message that radical liberals shouldn’t mess with Texas and remind voters of the importance of keeping Texas Red.”
During this election cycle, Carter has raised almost $2 million — which is slightly more than what he raised two years ago — while Imam has raised $1 million.
These numbers, though, are low when compared to 2018. Democrat MJ Hegar raised more than $5.1 million in her attempt to deny Carter another term; the Round Rock Republican raised $1.8 million.
Both candidates vying to represent Bell and Williamson counties spent a significant chunk of cash from Oct. 1 to Oct. 14. Carter spent $408,430 while Imam used $270,414.
The Democrat and Republican candidates have been airing commercials on local television stations and mailing out fliers to voters to persuade them to cast their ballot for them.
“Early voting is underway, and we need to make sure that every voter gets to the polls,” Imam’s campaign said in an email to supporters this week. “That’s why we are ramping up our efforts through every digital resource at our disposal to contact and mobilize people.”
While he has been spending a lot, Carter still has amassed a sizable warchest heading into the homestretch of the Nov. 3 election. He has $668,412 in cash on hand. That is more than three times as much as $211,257 Imam has stored in her campaign’s savings account.
Early voting ends Oct. 30.