The Temple Health and Bioscience District board may hold its first election for positions on the board since the district was formed in 2004.
The board ordered an election for four positions on its board of directors.
The board is made up of seven members serving three-year terms.
Tyler Johnson, a Temple banker, was nominated to fill the seat on the Bioscience District board vacated by Doug Streater in November.
Johnson was sworn in at the January meeting and his seat is up for election on May 2. The other seats up for election are held by Michael Norman, Brian Reinhardt and Robert Cortez Jr.
Damir Nizamutdinov, associate director of Neuro-Oncology Research, Neuroscience Institute at Baylor Scott & White Health, filed the paperwork to be on the ballot for the district’s May 2 election, which will force an election of the board members of the Temple Health and Bioscience District for the first time since the district was formed, if the current holders of the board of directors seats all file for re-election.
Business update
Stan Marett, president of MR3 and Bioscience District facility tenant, gave a report to the board and discussed how his business is evolving.
MR3 Health is a dynamic remote patient monitoring, RPM, company bringing an innovative combination of service and medical technology to patients and insurers to help prevent the complications associated with chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension.
MR3 monitors patients on a daily basis, identifying those with negative physiologic trends. Upon identification, alerts are communicated to the member, health care payer, and the member’s clinical team indicating high risk of an acute health event.
MR3 proactively identifies the need for intervention thereby providing the opportunity to reduce risk and the potential cost of treatment and hospitalization.
The device detects the foot ulcer by looking for increased temperature at the site before there are any outward signs of a problem. There are other programs available that can monitor hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic heart failure.
MR3 has contracted with a sizable private practice and hopes to continue to add other practices to its customer base, Marett said. The company will contract with single providers as well.
The company has 85 prototypes of the device that detects foot ulcers to be used in field studies.
“We’re about 90 days out from having commercial devices,” he said.
MR3 is headquartered in San Antonio and is slowly working its way north on Interstate 35 in its quest for customers.