439 Water Supply issues boil notice for Belton-area customers
BELTON — The 439 Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Tuesday in the Belton area.
Customers affected by the boil notice live east of FM 439 from the north side of Eagle Point West Avenue to Eagle Point Main Street and on the south side of FM 439 from Squire Drive.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, bottled water may be purchased or customers can obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Erron Lowry at 254-933-2133.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.