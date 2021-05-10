BELTON — More than 70 new lots — all located east of Salado were approved for their final plats Monday.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the final plats for two subdivisions Monday morning, one located in Salado’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and another in county land. The subdivisions included the 64-lot Mill Creek Springs phase 10 plat and the first phase of the 15-lot Armstrong Estates plat.
The first plat, Mill Creek Springs phase 10, is located between Royal Street to the south and Hester Way to the north.
Commissioners had approved the final plat of the project’s phase nine last week, with this week’s plat covering 40.3 acres just south of it. The Salado Board of Aldermen approved the plat during their April 27 meeting.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the subdivision will include half a mile of new county roads, two stop signs and a speed limit sign.
“They have constructed the road, and the final plat will allow them to sell the lots,” Neaves said. “After the one-year warranty period, they will propose to have these roads accepted by the county, and when we do that, we will need to have a public hearing to have these signs be legally enforceable signs.”
Commissioners also approved the 16.21-acre Armstrong Estates phase one plat, located south of FM 2268 and bordered by Armstrong Loop.
While phase one of the project only includes 15 lots, commissioners saw the possible plat for the subdivision’s second phase that includes an additional 55 lots. Commissioners pointed out the frequent use of flag lots — parcels with long driveways making them look like flags — and shared driveways.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he was concerned about these flag lots and shared driveways due to the problems they can cause between neighbors and what that means for the county.
“Any time you start putting these flag lots in there and you have three people coming into one spot … eventually they start arguing about who has got what, who needs to fix what and how that is supposed to work,” Whitson said. “That is a lot of trouble.”
In addition to problems with how current and future lots were laid out, commissioners were also concerned about drainage.
Neaves said the contours of the county’s elevation map show that the area for the second phase of the subdivision could expect a lot of water flowing from the north to the south.
“The biggest I have on this one is that there is a big creek … (to the south) and all those contours are showing that water coming that way,” Neaves said.
Whitson said the commissioners will need to come back and look really hard at the second phase if it remains what is currently proposed by the developer.