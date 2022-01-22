Creating a community is the goal of a new business set to open in downtown Temple.
When John and Ashley Vernon bought a historic home in the city’s downtown, they knew that it was just a matter of time until it was turned into their new business.
Almost two years after starting the project, work on the FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop is almost complete. The store, at 209 N. Seventh St., plans to hold its grand opening at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Ashley Vernon said the store will open for Temple’s First Friday of February, and plans to participate a lot in the community.
“For us, the biggest thing is community and a space for everyone,” Ashley Vernon said. “We want this to be a neighborhood coffee shop and a neighborhood bar. We want people walking here, we want to fill the backyard with kids and families.”
The business will feature a range of coffee, craft beer, wine and other drinks mainly sourced from Central Texas.
John Vernon said the store will include 12 taps of beer and four taps of wine, along with other drinks served in cans. The couple said they wanted to have options that everyone can enjoy, even if they don’t want to drink.
Before contracting for these local drinks, the couple sat down and talked with each business owner and got a feeling for their products.
While FoxDog will focus on drinks, the couple also plans to work with Meg’s Café and Sweet Enough Cookies in Temple to provide scones and cookies, respectively.
To encourage giving back in the community, FoxDog will have a dry erase board behind its bar with names of people customers have bought a drink for. The idea, taken from an Austin area brewery, allows residents to pay it forward so others can get a free drink.
The couple already has put a handful of names on the board, including giving a free drink to any firefighter from Temple’s Central Fire Station located nearby.
“If someone says that they want to buy a drink for George W. Bush, I will take your money,” John Vernon said. “If he ever comes here, we’ll tag him and we will make it happen.”
When the store first opens, Ashley Vernon said the couple plans to be gradual with how many hours they work.
At first, the couple will open the store only between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fridays, gradually adding on more hours when they see the demand. Ashley Vernon said the couple both work full-time jobs currently and don’t plan on quitting just yet.
The store also will open to host special events such as weddings and club meetings.
“Anything that this space wants to dictate, we are willing to accommodate within reason,” John Vernon said. “Some of the people in the neighborhood have asked if they can have a monthly happy hour here. And, when our hours are limited in the beginning, why not offer a few hours a week? You can feel the buzz and the energy.”
Going forward, the couple said they hope to use their business as a conduit for getting more people in Temple’s historic district to go downtown.
FoxDog, and the Vernons, already have started work this past year to create this sense of community. The couple worked with JD McBride at Fire Base Brewing Co. to start the Temple Small Business Coalition and put on a monthly farmer’s market.
Ashley Vernon, who also works as a special education teacher, said the store also will provide internship opportunities to local youths.
“We are also planning on partnering with the Temple Wildcats Plus program, which is a couple blocks from here,” Ashley Vernon said. “So their special education program is aging out their 18- to 23-year-old population. We plan to work really closely with them so they can have internships for hire.”