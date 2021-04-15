Two months following February’s winter storm, Bell County now estimates it has seen an estimated $750,000 in documented damages.
County spokesman JamesStafford said the county estimates insurance will cover about two-thirds — or $500,000 — of the damages. Officials are still determining what of the remaining $250,000 can be reimbursed by funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Even if the remaining amount is all eligible, Stafford said all the county could receive is up to $188,000 due to FEMA only reimbursing 75 percent of damages.
“We have not received any FEMA funds to date.” Stafford said. “We have been documenting all damages with the state over the last few weeks and are just now beginning our request for funding.”
During Monday’s Bell County Commissioners Court meeting, commissioners authorized the purchase of a new condenser unit at the cost of more than $14,800.
Mike Guthrie, facilities director for the county, said the new unit is for the Bell County Communications Center in Belton, which had its current unit damaged in the freeze. The county had seen many damages, such as leaks in various buildings due to the winter storm, and had been working to get aid from FEMA.
Deadline extension
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that residents across the state affected by February’s winter storm would now have another month to get government aid.
Those in the 126 counties around the state that qualify for individual assistance — which includes Bell County — now have until May 20 to apply for aid. The aid for those affected by the storm comes from FEMA.
The extension for applications was at the request of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“Thank you to FEMA for granting this registration period extension for individual assistance to counties severely impacted by the winter storm,” Abbott said. “I encourage Texans in the qualifying counties to apply for this assistance to help repair any lasting damages from the storm.”
FEMA applications
In total FEMA has approved more than $141.4 million in individual and household expenses, covering 45,348 applications.
FEMA spokeswoman Maria Figueroa said it was important for those receiving aid from FEMA to read their determination letters that they receive.
These letters, Figueroa said, explain what the money received can be spent on, with receipts needing to be kept for three years for auditing purposes. She said those who don’t spend the money on its intended purpose could be barred from receiving FEMA funds in the future or asked to pay back the money.
The agency is also reimbursing those who needed to stay in hotels during the storm or after due to utility outages.
Figueroa said the reimbursement for lodging expenses covers the period between Feb. 11-28, and those seeking reimbursements did not need to have damage related to their homes.
Figueroa said she expects more people to file claims after the deadline extension and asks those applying to make sure that their contact information is up to date so they can receive any assistance or information.
“People are registering every day and the claims process is unique to each survivor, as their circumstances are not the same,” Figueroa said. “Since today, the deadline has been extended to May 20, more people will be registering.”
Those with questions regarding what is reimbursable by FEMA are able to call its helpline at 800-621-3362.