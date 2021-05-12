Adrian Lopez is thrilled to continue his journey with the Temple Independent School District.
During a Temple ISD board meeting on Monday, Lopez — a member of Temple High’s class of 1995 — was unanimously approved as the district’s next director of employee relations.
Since graduating from Texas A&M University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics, the Temple native has dedicated his entire educational career to Temple ISD.
He has served the district as a bilingual teacher, campus lead math teacher, TxBESS mentor, campus webmaster, math/science instructional coach, teacher-mentor coordinator, assistant principal at Bonham Middle School and principal at Cater Elementary.
“I am really excited to fill this role as someone who knows Temple and knows our students,” Lopez, who also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, said. “I cannot wait to be part of the recruitment and the retention of teachers and staff, who will be working with our students.”
Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s current director of employee relations, said the hiring committee felt like they “won state in the personnel round” after reviewing 40 applicants. Ward will work with Lopez when she takes over as the assistant superintendent of human resources for Joe Palmer on July 1.
“Mr. Lopez brings a career with experience at elementary and secondary levels, as well as a love and dedication to the community of Temple,” Ward said during the Monday school board meeting. “It is with great pleasure that the committee recommends Mr. Adrian Lopez for the position of director of employee relations at Temple ISD.”
Lopez, who has two children attending Temple ISD schools, thanked the district for continuously supporting him in his educational career.
“Thank you for all the opportunities that have been available to me to prepare for this role ... and thank you to Dr. (Bobby) Ott and the board for this vote of confidence,” he said.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram he is excited for more Temple High graduates to transition into administrative roles for the district.
“Our last several hires administratively have been Temple High graduates … so I think it’s outstanding,” he said. “It shows that Temple ISD meant something to them when they were a student because they’re wanting to give back.”