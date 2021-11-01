Coffee wars are brewing in Temple and other parts of Bell County.
Weeks after Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee opened a new Temple shop near West Adams Avenue and Interstate 35, a competitor is rolling into town to provide its own java brands and military-themed merchandise.
Black Rifle Coffee Co., a veteran-owned business based in Salt Lake City, Utah, plans to open its first Temple store in an old Starbucks location at 111 N. General Bruce Drive — just across Barton Avenue from the new Dutch Bros. shop off I-35.
The once cream-colored stucco building was painted vibrant white days ago and new Black Rifle Coffee Co. signage added to its exterior. Construction workers were improving the interior of the building.
An opening date has not been announced yet.
The Temple Black Rifle Coffee location, which has a drive-through lane, will serve over 15 different coffee blends, have a full espresso bar, a grab and go food menu with sweets as well as breakfast and lunch options, according to the company’s website. The store will have Wi-Fi, outdoor seating and a merchandise selection that includes BRCC-themed shirts, hats, mugs and accessories.
Hours of operation will be from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, similar to the operating schedule for Dutch Bros shops.
Black Rifle said it also opening a store at 325 FM 2410 in Harker Heights. That store will offer similar coffee products and merchandise as the Temple location. Store hours in Harker Heights will also be uniform with Temple.
The chain also plans to open in Killeen by late 2022, a company spokeswoman said.
Black Rifle’s entrance into Bell County follows the local debut of Dutch Bros., which also opened shops at 6520 W. Adams Ave. in Temple — across the street from a Starbucks, and at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
The second Killeen Dutch Bros. shop is under construction at 2806 S. Clear Creek Road. The building is expected to be complete this month.
Black Rifle also has a unique weapon in the retail battle — its popular patriotic and military-themed merchandise.
T-shirts are often in shades of olive, black, gray with camouflage accents or gun and U.S. flag images. The merchandise appeals to proponents of the “tactical lifestyle” although the company has issued statements condemning extremism after some fringe or paramilitary groups adopted its merchandise as their own, Military.com reported.