Don’t let the spring-like temperatures fool you. Winter returns with a cold front that is expected to bring cooler temperatures and a 50 percent chance of rain.
Some sleet could be seen by Wednesday morning, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers.
Emergency management officials in Temple are monitoring weather conditions and several city departments have already started preparations in case freezing temperatures and icy conditions hit, Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said in a news release Tuesday.
Temperatures in Bell County should stay above freezing during the day Wednesday and the high temperature is 40 degrees. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures could be around 30.
The 50 percent chance of rain will continue into Wednesday and wind speeds will be between 15 and 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.
Warming shelters
Warming shelters will be expected to open and Temple police officers will direct the homeless to those shelters, Simmons said.
Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave G., have been offering shelter overnight when the temperatures drop.
The Salvation Army will open its nightly warming shelter if the overnight temperatures are forecasted to drop to 35 degrees Fahrenheit when wet or 32 degrees when dry. Impact Church is following the Salvation Army lead.
Feed My Sheep is not opening a warming shelter because of water issues. The sewer pipe that services the building is located five to six feet below grade and is broken.
St Vincent du Paul, 106 W. Ave. D., is open for people to get out of the cold during the day.
The 2-1-1 Helpline will be able to share information on which warming stations are open as soon as they receive it.
Temple preparations
Temple’s Public Works Department will have two sand spreaders ready for operation, and crews will be inspecting bridges and overpasses during cold weather, Simmons said.
Temple Fire & Rescue is prepared to staff extra response squads to handle an increased number of roadway-related calls, she added.
In addition, the Parks and Recreation Department will be sanding the entrances to public facilities such as City Hall, Municipal Court, Summit Recreation Center and Sammons Community Center to maintain safety for visitors, she said.
Temple Police Department will also assist in the city’s winter weather response as patrol officers check overpasses and bridges as temperatures drop below freezing.
On Thursday, the sun will come back out and the high temperature will be back up at 57 degrees. On Friday, the high will be 67 and wind speeds will be back around 5 mph, according to the weather service.