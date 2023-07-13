Bell and 149 other Texas counties are designated as primary natural disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to lingering drought conditions affecting much of the state.
Coryell, Milam, Falls, Lampasas, Williamson and McLennan counties are included in the declaration, which allows the USDA’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to farmers and producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. The loans can be used for recovery needs including the replacement equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or to refinance certain debts.
FSA set a Nov. 17 deadline for applications to review loans based on losses, security available and repayment ability.
USDA has online tools, including Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet and Loan Assistance Tool, available at farmers.gov.
Drought conditions across Texas have increased as temperatures have soared above 100 degrees this summer, the U.S. Drought Monitor map showed.
Local drought
Severe drought — the third highest-level — is now seen on the western side of Bell County as well as most of Coryell County.
A sliver of middle Bell County is under moderate drought while the eastern side is abnormally dry, the lowest drought condition.
Milam and Falls counties, which had no drought conditions weeks ago, are now abnormally dry, the drought monitor map shows.
“The area of Texas impacted by drought increased due to dry, hot conditions,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a Twitter post Monday. “Ominously, 45% of the state is now considered abnormally dry. Continued hot & dry conditions could easily push these areas into drought in the coming weeks.”
The lingering drought conditions have affected water supplies.
“Ongoing drought conditions in Central Texas have reduced the contents of Austin’s water supply reservoirs,” the water development board said. “Meanwhile, abundant rainfall in the Panhandle has improved conditions for Lubbock’s reservoirs. For the first time since 2000, Lubbock’s reservoirs (54% of capacity) are doing better than Austin’s reservoirs (52%).”
Water data showed Bell County’s reservoirs were taking a hit from the drought.
Lake Belton — more than 14 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level — was 64.4% full on Thursday, down from 67.4% recorded a month ago.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is nearly 15 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. Stillhouse was 65.1% full on Thursday, down from 68.2% recorded a month ago, water data shows.
Some Lake Belton facilities, including some parks and boat ramps, are closed because of low water in some areas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
No Stillhouse facilities are closed because of drought.
Sweltering summer
An excessive heat warning was issued Thursday in Central Texas by the National Weather Service as temperatures remain parked above 100.
A heat advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to remain well above 100 through next week.
It will be sunny and hot on Friday with a high near 103 degrees. Heat index values will make it feel as hot as 108, the National Weather Service said.
The weekend will remain equally hot with highs of 102 expected Saturday and Sunday.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorm is possible Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.
The forecast for next week calls for more of the same.
Temperatures ranging from 103 to 104 are expected Monday through Thursday, NWS said.