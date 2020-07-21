As farmers started harvesting their corn, most yields in the area are coming out as expected — average for some, below average for others.
Early rains and recent heat play a part in local corn harvests that started in the past week. Officials at Texas A&M AgriLife’s Bell County Extension Office said these conditions will most likely result in a roughly average harvesting season this year for the crop.
Ronnie Pitts, vice president of M&P Grains Inc. in Bartlett, said the farmers that use his company’s grain elevator are already about halfway through their harvest.
“We are probably, in this area, are about 50 percent complete (with the harvest),” Pitts said. “There are some areas that missed some rain, and the yields are varying from 65 bushels an acre to 120 bushels an acre. It just depends on if you caught an inch of rain.”
Pitts said this year many local farmers he is seeing have an average of about 90 bushels, with each bushel being 56 pounds of corn per acre.
Pitts said the farmers bringing in corn to the Bartlett business have the choice of either selling based on current prices or storing it until later in order to wait for a better price.
While corn prices have been depressed in recent years, Pitts said, prices now are even lower due to the recent closure of ethanol plants in the Midwest and the reintroduction of their corn supply into the market. He said the price of corn has dropped by about 80 cents per bushel since February, a steep drop for many farmers.
For an average farmer this year, that drop could mean earning $72 per acre less than they did last year.
Corn is one of the main crops local farmers harvest, Bell County AgriLife Extension Agent Lyle Zoeller said. He said he thinks that early planted corn will be more bountiful than those planted later, thereby affected by the heat, with both yields averaging out.
“Corn is the No. 1 crop (around here) no doubt, with corn we’ve got (about) 70,000 acres planted,” Zoeller said. “When it is all said and done, it is going to be a pretty average year probably. A lot of it is dependent on when it got planted.”
AgriLife Today said in its crop report for July 13 that farmers in Texas’s central region have reported fair yields for their early corn harvests.