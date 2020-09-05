Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opened a second franchise in Texas on Tuesday at 254 Green Hollow Drive in Temple.
Temple resident Lynn Reichl, the new location’s franchise owner, said the grand opening on Tuesday kicked off great.
“I’m surprised. I think the word really got around,” Reichl told the Telegram. “We’re meeting and probably exceeding expectations for the first three hours (today).”
Jeremy Litwack, owner and CEO of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, said he could not have found a better franchisee. He emphasized how Reichl embodies his business’ six core values: to be generous, genuine, strategic, cool, bold and vibrant.
Reichl said those values were drilled into her when she traveled to Florida to undergo training for three weeks.
“And I teach all of those core values to the team. It’s something the company really holds dear,” she said.
Reichl said she first became interested in becoming a franchise owner with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice during a trip to Florida while visiting her sister.
“I went to Florida to visit my sister three years ago or so, and she was just raving about Jeremiah’s Italian Ice,” she said. “So we went. I was so impressed with the product but also with how the staff presents itself to customers.”
Reichl had been exploring new business opportunities, and said Jeremiah’s Italian Ice had a culture that absolutely stood out to her. Although the Italian ice company was not franchising their operations at the time, Reichl said her contact information was saved.
“A year later I got an email. As soon as it popped into my inbox, I said, ‘We’re doing Jeremiah’s,’” Reichl said. “So I flew to Florida. I literally knew from the first 10 minutes that this (decision) was perfect.”
Litwack — who first began selling Italian ice in front of the Philadelphia Mint as a teenager — expressed his excitement about Jeremiah’s Italian Ice expanding into the Texas market, and reiterated how Reichl was a perfect candidate to become a franchisee in Central Texas.
“We’re just lucky to have someone who shares our core values and our culture,” Litwack said.
Reichl hopes to continue that positive culture at her location, and said she has the perfect staff to do so.
“I have 22 local high school and college students here and they are a dream team,” she said. “When you’re actually around young people they’re fun, uplifting and hardworking. They really fit the core values at that age.”