A new proposition by the Temple Health and Bioscience District may soon bring more investment and startups to the city without any new construction.
The district is currently considering the creation of a new way to help grow startup companies through a virtual incubator program. The program would allow companies to use some of the resources of the district without needing to be located in Temple.
Tami Annable, executive director of the district, said she thinks creating a virtual incubator will put Temple where it needs to be so it can be competitive and will give the district a leg up on helping these startups.
“Obviously, COVID has had economic implications throughout the world, and (some) of the first companies that had to close their doors were startup companies,” Annable said. “I honestly think that this is the wave of the future. This is a new paradigm that is going to happen post-coronavirus, and people are going to be downsizing and not using as much physical space.”
Annable said the district currently has eight members and three alumni, with at least three companies currently interested in joining if a virtual program is put in place.
The Bioscience District first came up with the idea to start a virtual incubator program after considering a request from a company wanting to become a virtual tenant at its July board meeting.
Companies that are a part of the program would have access to the district’s contacts and resources on a variety of topics that the district has developed locally, including those at the Temple VA and local hospitals. They would also be able to use the district’s facilities and equipment at member prices and hold meetings at the district’s building when they are in town.
“It is all about the economic development and expanding the vision of people when they look at Temple,” Annable said. “It just opens up possibilities and that is what this is all about.”
Annable said she had struggled to think of any downsides to developing the virtual program when presenting the idea to the board.
Some downsides that were brought up were the possible dilution of the Bioscience District’s brand, and having too many members that current staffing is unable to fulfill all their needs.
Despite the downsides, Annable said the program would help bring in more businesses to the area while also helping provide more opportunities to students in the bioscience field.
Annable said she expects that those companies, who might not want to come to Temple right away, could first become virtual tenants and later move into having a physical space. She also sees the companies giving many more opportunities for internships and jobs for those graduating locally, something the district’s current incubators also provide.
The Bioscience District has been looking at other cities, such as Austin and San Antonio, for ways to construct the program and is trying to balance those models with Temple’s smaller size.
Annable said the Bioscience District is still waiting on a study about the best ways to bring bioscience-related business to the city before deciding to move forward with the project. She said a vote could come to the district’s board during either their October or November meetings.
“Being as I am not in the virtual space, I am sure that there will be a lot of things I haven’t thought of, or obstacles I will meet,” Annable said. “But, those will be dealt with and it is just about getting the experience.”
The district expects to have the project ready to move forward by the start of next year if the study shows the idea is a good path forward.