Artists Jay Rivera and Riki Rivera rely on one essential tool when detailing their murals: cans of spray paint.
“We don’t use any paint brushes or anything like that,” Jay Rivera, 43, said. “We just use our special caps that we have for the (cans) that allow us to get precise and different details into the murals.”
Since establishing their business, Laced and Found, in January 2018, the husband and wife team have completed “graffiti murals” across the nation, including Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Texas.
However, the Riveras frequently work throughout the Central Texas region.
“We work closely with a lot of small businesses, and have been able to help them with their grand openings and launches by having nice artwork completed either indoors or outside of their establishment,” Rivera said.
Locally, Rivera said their ambition has landed them gigs in Temple and Belton. Their work can be seen at Treno Pizzeria & Taproom, The Hub, the Urban Farm and Fox Dog Café, all in Temple. In Belton, the couple painted murals at Crossroads Church and the Lena Armstrong Public Library.
Rivera said it was never his plan to become a full-time artist.
“I’m retired military, so I never thought of it as anything other than just messing around and doing some artwork,” he said. “It was never intended to become what it has become … but it just came to a point where I was like, ‘OK, I guess it can pay some bills, too.’ That’s pretty much how it all came about. But it’s been awesome being our own bosses. It allows us the freedom to do whatever we want.”
That freedom has led them toward completing some artwork indoors — a decision that Rivera said is unique.
“Most of our work is outdoors … but we also have done a lot of indoor work, which is not always normal for muralists,” Rivera said. “That includes having done some work in people’s residences in Temple.”
This summer, the Riveras are tirelessly working to complete 29 graffiti murals for the Belton Independent School District in its Belton Early Childhood School campus. Each graffiti mural is expected to take them up to three and a half hours to complete.
“The murals will be able to bring such excitement and life into each learning space,” Courtney Brewer, BECS’ assistant principal, told the Telegram. “Students will enjoy being immersed in each theme while they focus on learning the pre-K guidelines through exploration.”
Brewer said murals will have different themes, which were chosen to target social studies and science skills.
“We know it is crucial for students to grow their background knowledge in order to be successful readers in the future, so we wanted to bring authentic, real-world experiences to our youngest learners,” she said. “Additionally, the murals will provide a great opportunity to enrich the vocabulary of students learning words like astronaut, excavator, veterinarian, fossils, extinction, and so much more.”
After school administrators provided a theme for each room, the Riveras happily began drawing up the artwork — an extensive project they are donating to the campus.
“This is all donated work that we’re doing for them ... but the BECS staff was able to raise the funds that would cover the cost of supplies,” Rivera said. “What they’re doing for the kids is amazing. This was all their idea and we’re just the architects putting in the work.”
Brewer said BECS is incredibly thankful for the school’s parent teacher organization’s efforts in raising those funds.
“London Yepez, a Belton Early Childhood School teacher and PTO board member, was excited to be able to spend funds on such a unique and long-lasting project for the future of BECS,” she said. “The staff is so appreciative of Jay and Riki for donating their time to bring our vision to life. Our students and families will get to experience incredible learning opportunities in our new spaces.”
As of Wednesday, the duo had completed graffiti murals — sized at approximately 10 feet by 20 feet — in eight classrooms.
“We have 21 to go but we’ve gotten known for being able to paint very fast … so those eight murals took us four days,” Rivera said. “We probably have another three weeks of work left to do at the school.”
The Round Rock-based artists, who have had two sons graduate from Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, emphasized how they’re happy to give back to the community.
“Being in the military, we’ve been everywhere,” Rivera said. “But my two sons were lucky to have spent all four years of their high school at New Tech. They showed interest in being a part of New Tech early on, and Belton ISD has been the best school district that my kids have attended. We’re gracious, so it’s nice to do something for the school, too.”
The Riveras said prospective clients can contact them through email at getlacedandfound@gmail.com or by messaging them through Instagram at instagram.com/lacedandfound/.