Vibrant new signs are welcoming doctors to Temple.
About 125 new residents make their way to the city each year to begin their three-year residency at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. These women and men who spent about eight years in school were matched with the hospital and will make Temple their home during the length of their residency.
“The Chamber started this initiative in 2014,” Whitney Theriot, Temple Chamber of Commerce vice president, said. “It’s a fun way to welcome the new resident additions that are going to be joining our community. It’s a way to make the new residents feel special as they come into our community.”
This year, Theriot said, the Chamber updated the look of 170 banners displayed in the downtown district, on South 31st Street by the hospital, and on Avenue R to entice the doctors to stay in the area.
“We want to make a good impression on them,” she said. “Hopefully, when their residence ends, they’ll decide to choose Temple as a place where they want to practice medicine, and they’ll become lifelong residents of our community.”
The Chamber also sets an invitation-only showcase to meet with about 100 of the city’s chamber members to show what Temple has to offer.
“It’s for resident physicians, their families, fellows … along with graduate nurses,” Theriot said. “They’re invited to see what types of businesses and services are available, and maybe they can find a place to worship. So, our members set up a tradeshow, and they get to walk around and get to know their new home.”