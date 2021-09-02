The Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. on Thursday lifted a boil water notice issued Monday.
The notice was issued after a water line break and affected customers who live on FM 935 and Berger Road.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 9-2-21,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.