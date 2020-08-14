A small triangle-shaped tract in West Temple soon may be developed after the first-reading approval of an ordinance.
The ordinance allowing planned duplexes on a West Temple tract to be swapped for townhomes was unanimously approved by the City Council last week. The tract, 1945 S. Pea Ridge Road, had been separated from the rest of the nearby neighborhood of Reserve at Pea Ridge when South Pea Ridge Road was realigned.
Josh Welch, vice president of WBW Development, the developers of the land, said difficulty fitting duplexes onto one part of the tract led his company to try switching that section to townhomes instead.
“With redoing Pea Ridge (Road) and the improvement the city is doing down in this area, this triangle … got a little bit difficult to work with,” Welch said. “I think the project will end up looking a lot better with some of the landscaping and trees we are going to plant there. I think the townhome (part) is going to be a benefit to the area and aesthetically very pleasing.”
In 2018 the City Council had approved the land cut off from the main neighborhood development for duplexes but had required any significant changes, such as the townhouse change, to come back to the city.
Planning Director Brian Chandler said the change between duplexes and townhouses will not affect the density of housing in the area.
Developers plan for nine townhomes to be placed on the site, each aimed at single families and consisting of two floors and a garage. The small grouping of buildings will share a small parking lot for guests and a single two-lane entrance onto South Pea Ridge Road.
A second entrance onto Pea Ridge will be included in the plans but will be closed to residents and only used for emergency vehicles.
Councilwoman Jessica Walker said she was happy to see something done with the land, and the prior cooperation between the city and developer to realign the road.
“I was wondering what (the developer) was going to do with that triangle,” Walker said. “But that softening of Pea Ridge (Road) is really nice. I think it makes a big difference and it is now much safer.”
Before the realignment of the segment of South Pea Ridge Road in the area, the street had two sharp turns that some in the area felt were unsafe. The former segment of the road has been left in place to continue to provide access.
City construction projects in the area continue to make way for the growth with improvements to Old Waco Road, Hogan Road and Poison Oak Road.
The second reading of the ordinance before it is approved will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday during the City Council meeting at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.