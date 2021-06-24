If you drive a golf cart on a public street, make sure it has a license plate.
Bell County officials are notifying residents about a new state law affecting golf carts and off-highway vehicles that was delayed during the coronavirus crisis.
The 2019 law, House Bill 1548, allows the operation of off-highway vehicles that includes all-terrain, utility and recreational models on certain public roads. The county reminds residents these vehicles are required to display an off-highway vehicle license plate.
Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said the county received a stock of license plates for these vehicles in March 2020 right before the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, the state issued a waiver for those who needed to get their vehicle registered that included these off-highway vehicles.
“The waiver made off-highway vehicle license plates a moot point since law enforcement could not write tickets for failing to have current registrations,” Luedeke said. “That waiver has since lapsed, and we are back to pre-COVID operations, so we can continue processing the off-highway plates per Texas law.”
The law that affected these vehicles requires golf carts to display their own license plate even when their operation is limited to neighborhoods.
County spokesman James Stafford said the county doesn’t have an exact number of golf carts and off-highway vehicles in the county. He did note that these types of vehicles are more common in communities such as Salado and near Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
Both types of vehicle plates are available for owners at the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office.
Unlike most vehicles, the new law says off-highway vehicles are not subject to vehicle inspections and the liability insurance requirement is not verified.
The fee for the plates is $10 each plus a $4.75 processing and handling fee.
“We are here to help owners of off-highway vehicles and golf carts, and make the process of obtaining plates as simple as possible,” Luedeke said. “Once we issue your plate, it will be valid for as long as you own the vehicle.”