The Temple Independent School District will host a teacher job fair 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple
The district is looking to hire teachers to begin working this fall for the 2022-2023 school year, a news release said.
“We are excited to host another job fair and invite potential candidates for interviews,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “It is a chance to learn more about Temple ISD and us to learn more about you. We are a caring and competitive school district where employees can truly make a difference in the lives of children. Come grow with us!”
“I plan to attend and hope to meet you in person.”
The district is hiring teachers at all levels and all of the district’s campuses will be represented at the job fair. TISD offers a starting salary of $52,500 and competitive employee benefits. Other benefits to working for Temple ISD include training programs, first year training at the IGNITE Academy, the Master Teacher Model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well-defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas, the release said.
“Temple ISD is looking for educators who believe that success is possible for every student, and the work they do on a daily basis is critical to developing future leaders in our community, our state, and our world,” Donna Ward, assistant superintendent of human resources for Temple schools, said.