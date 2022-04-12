The Texas Department of Transportation will hold meetings on the proposed “Lake to Lake” road, an extension of FM 2271, in-person and online starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The in-person meeting is set for 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The virtual public meeting will be posted on the TxDOT website beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday and remain online through 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 29, the website said. “Please note that this is not a live event. The materials can be viewed at your convenience,” the TxDOT site said.
City of Belton officials indicated support for two of the six alternatives given by TxDOT, citing the city’s long-range plan and right-of-way plans that had already been made.
“With the rapid population growth of Belton and Bell County, the need for improved traffic flow, identified over 20 years ago, has now become urgent,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said in an email to TxDOT in December 2021.
Carpenter expressed “strong support for Alternative B with Alternative E being my second choice due to the possible environmental concerns that might arise with any construction in the Miller Springs area. Also, only Alternative B and E are consistent with our city’s Strategic Plan for improving traffic safety and mobility.”
Belton City Manager Sam Listi, in a December 2021 email to TxDOT, said the “Lake to Lake” Road concept was originated by then-Belton Engineer Jim Cowan in the late 1990s. Belton added the project to its Thoroughfare Plan, advanced it through its partnership with others, and began securing right of way of 150 to 200 feet in advance of development in 2001.
“The original identified objective of enhanced north-south circulation in Central Bell County, and the local and regional effort to achieve it over the past 20 years should be acknowledged, even as TxDOT objectively evaluates current needs and issues in determining a preferred alignment,” Listi said.
A TxDOT report listed Alternative B as also called the FM 2271 South Extension. Alternative E is also called the FM 2271 South Extension with a New Bridge. The difference in the two options is Alternative E would have a new road and bridge to the east of existing FM 2271. If recommended, the bridge would be analyzed for potential environmental impacts to Miller Springs Park.
Both alternatives preferred by Belton officials would extend from Interstate 35 at FM 2484 on the south end to FM 2271 at FM 2305 on the north end. Elements of the alternatives include: re-alignment of North Wheat Road south of Sparta Road, a new road connecting North Wheat Road to Boxer Street, a new road from North Wheat Road and Sparta Road to FM 439 and safety improvements for FM 2271 over Belton Lake Dam. The existing FM 2271 segment that passes over Belton Lake Dam would not be widened in either of the alternatives preferred by Belton officials.
But there are other options, and public feedback is encouraged.
In a November 2021 meeting, residents in some of the areas where the proposed road might go voiced concerns.
Other options include:
Alternative A, also called the North/South Connection. It extends from I-35 at FM 2484 on the south end to State Highway 317 at FM 2305 on the north end. It would have a new road from State Loop 121 at FM 439 to State Highway 317, with capacity and safety improvements along 317, Loop 121, FM 1670, and FM 2484.
Alternative C, also called FM 439 to New Bridge, was modified using input from the Stakeholder Working Group, TxDOT reported. The project would extend from FM 439 at Quarry Road to FM 2305 at Starlight Drive. Other elements of this alternative include: the new bridge east of existing FM 2271, capacity and safety improvements along FM 439, improvements to FM 2271 north of the Lake Belton Dam, capacity improvements to FM 2305, intersection improvements at FM 439 at FM 2271, and FM 2271 at FM 2305, and new extension of George Wilson Road to FM 439.
Alternative D, also called State Loop 121 to FM 2483 via New Bridge, extends from I-35 at Loop 121 on the south end to State Highway 317 at FM 2483 via the new bridge east of existing FM 2271. Elements of this alternative include: Intersection improvements at I-14, FM 439, FM 2305, and I-35; capacity improvements along 439; and capitalizes on the planned widening of State Loop 121 from FM 439 to I-14 to a 4-lane divided typical section.
Alternative F, also called Existing Network Improvements, consists of improvements to several roadways within the study area. Elements include: Capacity and safety improvements along existing Highway 317, Loop 121, FM 1670, FM 93, FM 439, FM 2484, Sparta Road, and George Wilson Road and safety improvements along existing FM 2271. Existing FM 2271 over Belton Lake Dam would not be widened.
“Extending FM 2271 could increase connectivity in the area by offering additional travel options to residents and visitors,” the TxDOT site said. “Recommendations resulting from this feasibility study will need to go through the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization prioritization process, as well as TxDOT’s project development process prior to any construction. Members of the public can review the results of the preliminary alternatives evaluation and can provide feedback on the alternatives being recommended for the inclusion in the feasibility study report.”