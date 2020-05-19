Local farmer’s markets are open and ready to do business.
On Tuesday, the West Temple market was set up in West Temple Park at 121 Montpark, behind Temple Fire Station No. 7.
There were 10 vendors, some new and a number of familiar faces.
Daniel Lara, manager of the West Temple farmer’s market and owner of D&M Farms in Heidenheimer, said he felt good about the first day.
There were a couple of vendors who didn’t show up, but those who did had plenty of fresh vegetables available.
Warren MacNelly added a sweet confection, peanut brittle, to the market’s inventory.
The men in MacNelly’s family, going back a few generations, made the peanut brittle, typically around the holidays, he said.
MacNelly has ramped up production and is selling the brittle at farmer’s markets around the state, and he in no way limits the brittle additions to peanuts. The selection includes pecan, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almond, coconut, coffee bean.
He makes 44 flavors. Jalapeno is popular.
“We sell more jalapeno brittle online than any other flavor,” MacNelly said.
Mary Lou MacNelly said she and her husband think people began buying it as a gag gift, but the people receiving it liked it and began ordering it on their own.
Mac’s Brittle has even been shipped to Japan.
The brittle is much thinner than the original recipe or the typical brittle, because Warren MacNelly uses two sheet pans for one batch, instead of the usual one pan.
Bobby Lawrence and Peggy Chubb have been selling vegetables at the Temple farmer’s market for at least seven years. They have a garden plot in Saulsbury Community Garden.
On Tuesday, the two had squash, potatoes, sweet onions for sale.
Next up will be tomatoes, beets, black-eyed peas, cream peas and cucumbers.
Kathy Kay, a faithful farmer’s market customer, said she comes to the market as often as she can.
Phillip Rowell gardens between Temple and Troy and has been participating in the farmer’s market for about 10 years.
Vegetables coming soon include cucumbers, red potatoes and carrots.
Pretty much anything you bring will sell well, Rowell said.
The Temple market is open Tuesday and Thursday and the Belton market, located at the corner of Central Avenue and Penelope Street is open on Saturday. Both markets open at 7 a.m. until the vendors sell out, usually around noon.