As of Friday, Bell County remained free of the coronavirus, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The district is working closely with local, state and federal partners including Fort Hood to maintain situational awareness and keep up to date on guidelines for preparedness,” according to a news release from the health district.
“The recommendations currently are to focus on standard infectious disease prevention measures that can protect not only against COVID-19, but also against other diseases,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the health district, said in a release
Disease prevention measures include:
* Avoiding individuals who are ill
* Staying home if you are ill
* Cover your cough
* Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, each time for at least 20 seconds, singing happy birthday during hand washing is a good timing practice.
* Avoid touching your face
People are being advised to remember that it is flu season and the flu vaccine is available to reduce incidence of influenza.
The health district has a rumor control area on its home page, bellcountyhealth.org.
When situations like the outbreak of a novel virus occur one of the most difficult things to deal with is misinformation, according to information on the health district. It is vital that residents rely on trusted and reliable health sources of information regarding COVID-19. Misinformation and rumors spread quickly and the health district suggest being cautious about believing everything you hear and double check with trusted agencies to verify.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been regularly updating its website as has the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Keep an eye on the health district website at www.bellcountyhealth.org for any updates.