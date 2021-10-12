Two Temple business owners were honored Tuesday with a city of Temple Historical Marker.
The marker was presented to John and Ashley Vernon by the Temple Historical Preservation Board.
The Vernons received the marker for their 100-year-old house that is being slowly renovated to become a shop that will sell coffee, craft beer and wine.
The couple said they previously lived in Bosnia and Austin, places where local coffee shops are popular, and want to bring that similar feeling to Temple.
“Living in those two places, they have a big coffee, beer and wine culture,” John Vernon previously told the Telegram. “Experiencing (this culture) both in Texas and abroad, we realized that this is something we would be interested in perusing if we were in the right place in the right time.”