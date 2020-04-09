Starting this fall, Temple residents will start to see a series of lane closures along segments of both Central and Adams avenues as the city works on improving sidewalks along the two roads.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved allowing City Manager Brynn Myers to complete a transaction with the Texas Department of Transportation for funds required on the sidewalk improvement project. The project, which will improve and create sidewalks along Adams Avenue and Central Avenue, is estimated to cost a total of more than $1.43 million.
Of the total cost of the project, funding from state and federal sources will cover more than $1.24 million while Temple will only be required to put up about $341,500.
“The city works diligently to ensure residents have safe and adequate infrastructure, regardless of their mode of transportation,” Interim Temple spokesman Cody Weems said. “This project is another example of that commitment. Additionally, the increased walk ability provided by these sidewalks will allow for greater access to many essential businesses and services that residents depend on.”
Funding for the sidewalk project has been underway by the city since 2016 when the original request for project funding was made to the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization. The original estimate for the cost of the project was more than $1.9 million and included sidewalk improvements and the creation of bicycle lanes along the roads.
While the city commissioned designs for the project in 2018, the plans were revised in February of this year to no longer include bike lanes.
“Including a bike lane would involve reducing the number of traffic lanes on both streets without purchasing additional right-of-way,” Temple Public Works Director Don Bond said. “Reducing the vehicular capacity of the streets is not desired.”
In the current plan, the northern sidewalk of Adams Avenue and the southern sidewalk of Central Avenue will be replaced where there are sidewalks and new infrastructure will be installed where there are none.
Weems said that the city’s current right-of-way permissions for the two sidewalks will allow for a six-foot wide sidewalk that conforms to the Americans with Disabilities Act standards. He said this will allow connectivity throughout downtown for those of all abilities.
Once construction starts, Weems said, residents can expect for there to be some lane closures along the two roads, though no complete closures of either road will be needed.
City officials said they expect construction on the project to start sometime in November, with about six months needed to complete the project.