For the second time this year, Temple’s Santa Fe Plaza has received a statewide award.
Temple announced Thursday that the plaza was recognized with the Texas Downtown Association President’s Award for Best Downtown Public Improvement for cities with more than 50,000 residents.
Adrian Cannady, Temple Economic Development Corp. president and chief executive officer, said the plaza, 301 W. Ave. A, combines the heritage of the city with the development of new businesses.
“This distinction is a realization of our vision for downtown Temple,” Cannady said. “The Santa Fe Market Trail literally paves the way toward Temple’s vibrant and dynamic downtown. As businesses expand and our downtown continues to grow, we are pleased to showcase the multi-functional plaza that pays homage to our heritage as a railroad town and highlights the bright future and abundant opportunities in our growing city.”
The purpose of the award is to recognize outstanding projects, places and people that contribute to downtowns across the state.
Five of finalists for the remaining TDA President’s Awards are for businesses, buildings or programs related to downtown Temple.
The Temple Business Center Building is in the running for best new construction award, with both The Hub and H5B3 LLC competing for the best downtown business award. The Academie Musique of Central Texas is a finalist for the best downtown partner award, with best digital promotion going to the city’s Virtual First Friday events.
A grand opening for the plaza was held in October 2019 by city officials — more than a year after the city approved the construction contract for the plaza in June 2018.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said the city and its residents should be proud of the downtown, and these awards prove that.
“The Santa Fe project was a huge milestone in the development and revitalization of the landscape of Downtown Temple,” Myers said. “It has brought jobs, increased foot traffic and really been a beautiful addition to our city that our residents and visitors just love.”
The plaza was previously honored in April by the Texas chapter of the American Planning Association as part of its Great Places in Texas Program.
Winners will be chosen from the President’s Award finalists by a panel of judges, with the competition’s 11 categories having a total of 104 entries. The association’s Facebook page will announce all the winners between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.