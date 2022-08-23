PPG Industries will stick around Temple after a planned expansion was announced Tuesday.
The manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and other products plans to booster its Temple facility with a $9 million expansion that would increase location productions lines and create 12 new jobs, the Temple Economic Development Corp. said Tuesday.
Officials said the facility’s expansion is pending the final negotiations between the company, the city of Temple and Bell County.
Adrian Cannady, president and chief executive officer of the Temple EDC, said he was happy to see the company make further investments locally.
“We are pleased to continue working with PPG as they advance their business operations in Temple, Texas,” Cannady said. “The company has found great success in our community, and we look forward to the opportunities this continued growth will bring to our residents.”
The Pittsburg-based business manufactures and sells a variety of architectural coatings to homeowners and businesses across the world.
Products produced by PPG include interior and exterior paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives and sealants.
PPG officials said that in 2020 the Temple facility produced about 48 million tubes of liquid nails, the company’s adhesive product. The adhesive is sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Menards and PPG Paints stores.
Scott Bartlett, vice president of operations for PPG, said the facility’s expansion would not only be good for the local community but all of the company’s customers.
“Our expanded partnership with Temple EDC is not only an investment in the community of Temple, Texas, creating new jobs in the area, but also an extension of our adhesives and sealants line, products that our professional customers rely on to complete many of their jobs,” Bartlett said. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Temple EDC to better service the pro and drive growth for both organizations.”