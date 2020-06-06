The Temple-based Central Texas Human Resource Management Association has received a top honor for the chapter’s accomplishments in 2019.
The EXCEL Gold Award was given by the Society for Human Resource Management, according to a news release. The award is given to state councils and chapters to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities, and tactical initiatives that elevate the profession of human resources.
The award recognizes “the significant efforts by their board and chapter members in serving the human resource community by supporting and serving their members and member companies, advancing the human resource profession and enhancing the SHRM community,” the release said.
The CTHRMA chapter participated in and encouraged participation in local student chapter meetings, participated in fundraising events for the SHRM Foundation, raising almost $800 in one event, and actively encouraged members to advance their human resource knowledge with the SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP)and SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).
“So much of SHRM’s impact on the world of work can be traced back to the dedication and hard work of our chapters and state councils like CTHRMA. These leaders took the initiative and drove changes to make workplaces where employers and employees can thrive together,” said Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and chief executive officer of SHRM. “The Gold EXCEL Award is not only a celebration of the great work done by CTHRMA — it’s also a recognition of the grit it took to do it.”
The EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Each level has a prescribed set of requirements and accomplishments that must be met, according to the release. CTHRMA will receive recognition in SHRM publications and at conferences, a logo to display on its website, and information to share with its members about the significance of this award.