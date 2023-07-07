Although it is common for there to be a decrease in spring flow during the summer months, Dirk Aaron, the executive director of the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, is worried about the rate that water is being pumped from the Edwards Aquifer.
He cited the demand of water for landscaping as one of the largest factors.
“Edwards Aquifer is doing exactly what we feared,” Aaron, who is currently working on a report to share with several local agencies, told the Telegram. “It started crashing when people started pumping, pumping and pumping.”
He also emphasized how a quickly-growing population in Central Texas is causing conditions to worsen more quickly and for a longer period of time.
“We’re seeing the same conditions in 2023 that we did in 2012,” Aaron said. “The difference is that there are 20% more people, who did not live there in 2012, asking for water. So we’re still going to struggle in the future.”
Last week, the Salado Water Supply Corp., which serves water to customers from the Edwards Aquifer, issued a Stage 3 Mandatory Water Restrictions alert — a decision that officials stated was in response to declining levels.
“Triggering criteria for Salado WSC are based upon the most restrictive targets from its water sources, which is the Edwards Aquifer as managed by the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District,” according to the 2023 Salado WSC Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan. “Salado WSC has adopted reduction water supply trigger points and reductions for its system based on Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District restrictions for the Edwards (Balcones Fault Zone) Aquifer.”
Water usage for structures or surfaces is now limited to even addresses on Wednesday and odd addresses on Tuesday.
There are five response stages to the mandatory water restrictions for Salado WSC: Stage 1, voluntary reduction; Stage 2, mandatory/use of water for aesthetic water features is prohibited; Stage 3, mandatory/use of water to wash vehicles, structures, or impervious surfaces limited to watering day; Stage 4, mandatory/watering bucket only on Stage 3 watering day before 10 a.m.; and Stage 5, no watering.
Aaron credited Ricky Preston, the general manager of the Salado WSC, for rolling out restrictions.
“I really appreciate the people like Ricky — who see the concerns — who are willing to reduce their revenues to keep the system up and running,” he said. “I seriously question those that don’t do the same.”
Aaron, who noted how Stillhouse Hollow Lake is in “dire” shape right now, stressed how these reactionary moves can have a quick impact on local communities and their available water supply.
Stillhouse lake was at 65.8% full on Friday, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board. The county’s other reservoir, Lake Belton, was at 65.2% full on Friday.
“Looking at the gauges at Salado Creek, we saw it begin to stabilize almost immediately after the water restrictions,” he said.
Readers can access the Salado Creek gauges, operated in cooperation with the United States Geological Survey, online at cuwcd.org/salado-creek-gauges/.