BELTON — The Belton area will have its own representative on a key regional water purveyor after the Nov. 3 election.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — the Killeen-based supplier that sells water to the city of Belton and six other entities — recently approved new single-member voting precincts for its board of directors.
“As you probably heard by now, we are in the process of creating single-member precincts that will make up our board representation following the November (election),” General Manager Ricky Garrett told the Belton City Council on Tuesday.
Voters who live within WCID No. 1’s boundaries — which covers Belton, Killeen, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove as well as Fort Hood and the 439 Water Supply Corp. — will elect new board members Nov. 3. The district sells water to all of those entities.
The new political map was needed after the Texas Legislature approved House Bill 2105 last year. The bill expanded WCID No. 1’s boundaries to include all of its served areas. State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, was the primary author of the law, with Reps. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and JD Sheffield, R-Gatesville, as co-authors.
“It made sense … so all of our customers are fairly represented,” Garrett said.
Previously, the board boundaries covered just Killeen and members of the board of directors were elected at large by Killeen residents.
HB 2105 requires WCID No. 1 to have seven single-member precincts for its board of directors. That is an increase from the current five-member board.
Three precincts are focused on Killeen. The remaining four are situated around the remaining entities — excluding Fort Hood, which will have a non-voting member.
The precincts were drawn using 2010 Census data.
“We know it’s outdated and the numbers are not true to current day,” Garrett said, acknowledging the timing issue of the new map as the 2020 Census is set to begin next month. “After those new numbers come in, we will revise it.”
The filing period to run for WCID No. 1’s board of directors starts July 18 and ends Aug. 17.
“We need good candidates,” Garrett said.
Councilman David K. Leigh asked Garrett about the qualifications to be a board member.
“To be a candidate for the district, they have to live within that district or have interest within that district?” Leigh asked.
Garrett told Leigh a candidate has to have a taxable interest within the precinct they want to represent.
“So someone who owns a business in that precinct but does not reside in that precinct could be eligible,” Leigh said as Garrett confirmed the councilman’s thoughts.
Board members eventually will serve four-year terms. However, because the entire board will be elected later this year, board members will draw to determine which four directors will serve four-year terms and which three directors will serve two-year terms. This will stagger board elections.
Board elections are required to be held in November of even-numbered years.
“All of the board seats are open so we stand a good chance of having a brand new board come January,” Garrett said.