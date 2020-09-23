Belton’s planning director is hopping across the Leon River to Temple.
Planning Director Cheryl Maxwell will leave the city of Belton on Oct. 2 for a position in Temple’s Planning Department, spokesman Paul Romer said in a new release.
“The city of Belton has fantastic staff and leaders with many exciting projects underway,” Maxwell said. “I’m fortunate to have served the residents of Belton over the past few years. I look forward to joining Temple’s team, being a part of their vibrant community, and exploring opportunities for continued professional growth.”
Maxwell has worked for the city of Belton since December 2017. Previously, she worked for the Central Texas Council of Government for 18 years and for the city of Temple’s Planning Department for six years.
“We are so excited to have Cheryl Maxwell join our Planning & Development Department team here in Temple,” Planning Director Brian Chandler said. “Cheryl worked in Temple early in her career and she brings back a wealth of professional planning experience to our department and the city.”
Belton City Manager Sam Listi on Tuesday named Bob van Til, Belton’s grants and special projects coordinator, as the interim planning director.
“I have confidence Bob will serve capably in this position, and I appreciate his willingness to take on the responsibility alongside his grant obligation,” Listi said.
Belton is currently searching for a new planning director, the city said in a news release.
“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve in this way,” van Til said. “My goal is to continue the good work of the Belton team in service to the community.”
A certified planner, van Til has worked for the city of Belton for three years. He previously worked as the development and planning director in Taylor for 13 years before coming to Belton.