Bell County now has $115,200 more to put towards various projects after accepting the proceeds of an auction on Monday.
Commissioners voted 4-0, with County Judge David Blackburn absent, to accept the money from Bill Hall Auctioneer Inc after the auction of surplus county property on Sept. 9. The acceptance of the money was the first in a series of measures approved during the body’s regular meeting.
“Bell County entered into a contract for ‘Live Auctioneer Services’ with Bill Hall Auctioneer Inc. as a result of the competitive bidding process,” James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said. “All of the money from the auction goes to the county’s general fund.
Items sold at the auction included vehicles previously used by the county’s various departments, various trailers, 900 cubic yards of dirt and three pallets of filters.
County officials regularly auction off unused or outdated vehicles and equipment after it purchases replacements for them.
Jail cameras
One of the projects funded Monday was for needed improvements to the existing Loop Jail, as part of getting it ready for the completed expansion.
Commissioners approved a budget amendment in the amount of $90,684.93 to fund the purchase of two uninterruptible power supply systems. The two systems will replace the existing power supplies currently located at the jail.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said the money will come out of a yearly fund set aside for building project contingencies before the end of this fiscal year, which ends Saturday, the last day of September.
“In the process of upgrading and making all the security systems the same in the jail as part of the expansion, going back and looking at the other areas we found that the (power supply systems) were a little bit small,” Schumann said. “They are adequate but this would put them at the top end of their load capability, they are also reaching the end of their service life.”
Commissioner appointment
During the meeting the Commissioners also approved the appointment of Commissioner Bobby Whitson back onto the Killeen Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2 board.
The Killeen TIRZ is a designated area of the city that collects all the property taxes that would be paid on those properties and uses it to fund community improvement projects. The board consists of seven members, which include representatives from the city, county and Central Texas College.
Whitson is one of the two county representatives on the board, along with Commissioner Louie Minor, and also serves as the board’s president.
As a Killeen-born resident, Whitson said he knows the importance of his role on the board and working to help manage the growth that has been happening in the city over the past several years.
“Growth is good, but must be managed appropriately,” Whitson said. “Having the ability to continue representing our neighbors as president of the Killeen TIRZ Board is an honor and a privilege that I take very seriously.”