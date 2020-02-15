Spare Time, a West Temple entertainment complex, is slated to open a $5 million outdoor expansion late this summer.
“The expansion, dubbed ‘Shakers Backyard,’ will include go-karts, a ropes course, batting cages, yard games, sand volleyball courts, and an outdoor bar and grill with covered event space,” Spare Time said in a news release.
These new amenities will complement the complex’s “current entertainment options of bowling, laser tag and arcade games.”
Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president, said he had been aware Spare Time was looking to expand for some time, and is pleased to see it coming together and advancing forward.
“Anything companies can do to add to family entertainment opportunities in and around our community makes our community even more attractive for both current and new residents,” Henry said.
The additions and enhancements will bring other opportunities.
“With the expansion, we plan to host sand volleyball leagues and offer event and party packages to include the new outdoor activities,” Spare Time said.
Spare Time said 30 to 40 new positions are expected to come from the outdoor addition at 5434 205 Loop, and Henry continued to express his gratitude toward Spare Time for its continued commitment to Temple and its surrounding communities.
“Whenever you add employment … those are positive messages and to have that number, it’s great,” Henry said. “It shows you the commitment Spare Time has to the greater Temple community.”
Henry emphasized how Spare Time — similar to other new businesses in the area — sees an opportunity within Temple, citing how they are taking entertainment for families and adults to the next level.
“That’s a growing area out there. … The growth of businesses happening on the west side is also happening on the south side and the north side. There’s also going to be investment on the east side. It’s happening every direction today, which should get all of us a feeling of excitement about the continuing growth and development of Temple and the future of the community.”