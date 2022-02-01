The Huntington Learning Center, 9325 Tarver Lane in Temple, will hold a ribbon-cutting event at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The center offers test prep and tutoring services for school age children.
Visit https://huntingtonhelps.com for more information.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
The Huntington Learning Center, 9325 Tarver Lane in Temple, will hold a ribbon-cutting event at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The center offers test prep and tutoring services for school age children.
Visit https://huntingtonhelps.com for more information.